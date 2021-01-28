Brazil lending spreads narrow in December, default ratios at new lows

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Loan defaults in Brazil fell to new lows and lending spreads narrowed in December, figures showed on Thursday, indicating that central bank efforts to loosen financial conditions and emergency government fiscal transfers were working.

Key measures of household and business loan defaults were at their lowest since the central bank's data series began in 2011, while lending spreads were the second narrowest on record after June 2013.

A broad 90-day default ratio covering households and businesses fell to 2.9% in December from 3.0% in November, the central bank said, the lowest since the series began in 2011.

The default ratio for non-financial companies fell to a new low of 1.4% from 1.5%, and the broad measure of household defaults, including borrowing such as auto loans and overdrafts, fell to a series low of 4.2% from 4.3% the month before.

Lending spreads narrowed to 20.9 percentage points from 21.3 percentage points in November, the central bank said, approaching the record low 20.6 percentage points in June 2013. That was significantly down from 29 percentage points in February before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank made available more than 1.2 trillion reais worth of credit and liquidity to businesses, banks and financial markets last year to cushion the economic shock of COVID-19.

Some of these measures expired on Dec. 31. But central bank president Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that extending or reviving them would be relatively easy to do if that were needed.

The government also provided direct cash transfers to tens of millions of Brazil's poorest people last year, although they also ended on Dec. 31. These measures have also helped revive lending and economic activity, and stave off loan defaults.

The stock of outstanding loans in Brazil rose 1.6% in December to 4 trillion reais ($737 billion), the central bank said. The stock of loans rose 15.5% last year from 2019.

Corporate loans rose 21.8% last year to 1.8 trillion reais, and personal loans increased 10.9% to 2.2 trillion reais.

($1 = 5.43 reais)

Brazil defaultshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iYPVRZ

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Toby Chopra and Bernadette Baum)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.