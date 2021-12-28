Brazil lending grows in November despite worsening credit conditions

By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Credit conditions in Brazil worsened in November amid rising interest rates, central bank figures showed on Tuesday, but lending continued to grow both for companies and consumers.

Lending spreads, which reflect the difference between banks' rates for giving out a loan and their cost to raise money, rose to 23.4 percentage points in November from 22.9 percentage points in October, the central bank said. That is the highest level since January.

The amount of outstanding loans, however, increased 1.8% in November to 4.58 trillion reais ($811.50 billion), which corresponds to 53.2% of gross domestic product.

Overall, the credit market is being hampered by an aggressive monetary cycle being conducted by the central bank to tame double-digit inflation. Brazil's base rate Selic ended November at 7.75%, up from 2% in March, when it started going up. The central bank raised it to 9.25% in December and has already signaled another 150 basis-point hike in February.

Still, the volume of corporate loans rose 0.7% in November to 4.6 trillion reais, and personal loans increased 1.9% to 2.9 trillion reais.

Loan growth over the last 12 months reached 13.8%, the central bank said. In its quarterly inflation report, the bank revealed it expects a 14.6% increase for loans this year.

A broad measure of Brazilian consumer and business default ratios came in at 3.1%, compared with 3% in the previous month.

($1 = 5.6439 reais)

