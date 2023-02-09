Brazil lender Bradesco's profit plunges 76% as bad loan provisions near $3 bln

Adds more details, context

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Brazil's second-largest lender, reported a 75.9% dive in its fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, as it booked nearly 15 billion reais ($2.83 billion) in provisions for bad loans amid high interest rates.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, landed at 1.59 billion reais for the last three months of 2022, it said, also warning of slower growth in its loans book this year.

The bank said it had set aside 14.9 billion reais for non-performing loans in the quarter, more than double the amount it reported a year earlier, to prepare for the risk more customers defaulting on their loans amid higher interest costs.

Around 4.9 billion reais was prompted by an incident "involving a specific large corporate client, which occurred in early 2023", it said, saying this provision covered 100% of its exposure to the case.

Bradesco did not name the client, but its peers Itau Unibanco and Santander Brasil, who both missed their quarterly profit forecasts, made extra provisions related to the bankruptcy protection of retailer Americanas SA AMER3.SA.

Americanas AMER3.SA entered bankruptcy protection last month after disclosing massive "inconsistencies" in its accounting. It owes creditors some $8 billion in debt.

For 2023, Bradesco said it expected loan-loss provisions in the range of 36.5-39.5 billion reais, up from provisions of 32.3 billion reais last year.

The bank also said it expected slower growth in its loan book, which reached 891.93 billion reais at the end of 2022 - up 9.8% from a year earlier. This year, however, Bradesco expects growth to slow to a range of 6.5% to 9.5%.

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.