Brazil lender Bradesco's fourth-quarter profit plunges 76%

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Brazil's second-largest lender, reported a 75.9% dive in its fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, as it booked nearly 15 billion reais ($2.83 billion) in provisions for bad loans amid high interest rates.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, landed at 1.59 billion reais ($300.5 million) for the last three months of 2022, it said, also warning that the growth of its loans portfolio should slow down this year.

($1 = 5.2911 reais)

