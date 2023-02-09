US Markets

Brazil lender Bradesco's fourth-quarter profit plunges 76%

February 09, 2023 — 04:50 pm EST

SAO PAULO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA, Brazil's second-largest lender, reported a 75.9% dive in its fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, as it booked nearly 15 billion reais ($2.83 billion) in provisions for bad loans amid high interest rates.

Bradesco's recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, landed at 1.59 billion reais ($300.5 million) for the last three months of 2022, it said, also warning that the growth of its loans portfolio should slow down this year.

