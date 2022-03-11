Brazil launches national fertilizer plan to lower dependence on imports

By Roberto Samora and Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil launched a national fertilizer plan aimed at lowering the country's dependence on imports after Russia's invasion of Ukraine caused global supply disruptions, posing a threat to crops like soybeans, corn and sugarcane, according to a statement from the Agriculture Ministry on Friday.

The plan, which aims to reduce Brazilian fertilizer imports to 45% of total domestic consumption from the current 85% by 2050, will introduce new fiscal rules for the sector while also looking to support private companies to expand local output capacity.

The government said implementation of the plan can minimize dependence from suppliers abroad, most of which are based in Russia, China, Canada, Morocco and Belarus.

The United States, Qatar, Israel, Egypt and Germany are also part of Brazil's top 10 fertilizer exporters to Brazil, the government said.

Brazil, an agricultural powerhouse, is the world's fourth biggest fertilizer consumer, with potash being the main nutrient used by local farmers (38%), according to a statement detailing the plan.

The government said phosphorus comprises 33% of total fertilizer use in Brazil, while nitrogen represents 29%.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

