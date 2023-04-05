Brazil launches first sovereign dollar bond since 2021

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, April 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury on Wednesday announced the issuance of a new 10-year sovereign bond in U.S. dollars, returning to the foreign market after more than a year and a half and gauging investor sentiment toward proposed new fiscal rules.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's new government last week unveiled its plans to balance limits on spending growth with vows to boost social programs, lifting local financial markets long concerned about a potential surge in public debt.

Long-term interest rates on Brazil's yield curve 0#DIJ: have eased since the Finance Ministry presented that proposal.

"The market liked the early discussion of the fiscal framework and (central bank president) Roberto Campos Neto is well regarded abroad, so the market has reacted well (to the new bond issue)," said Luciano Feres, economist and chief financial officer at Somus Capital.

Refinitiv capital markets news service IFR reported that "initial price talk" for the new bond was targeting a yield between 6.50% and 6.625%. The government said pricing details will be released later on Wednesday.

"The objective of the operation is to continue the National Treasury's strategy of promoting liquidity of the sovereign dollar yield curve in the external market," the government said in a statement.

The operation will be led by Bank of America, BNP Paribas, and Morgan Stanley. Brazil's last foreign debt issue occurred in June 2021 when it raised $2.25 billion.

Lula's government has vowed to issue a foreign currency bond linked to environmental criteria, but two people familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Wednesday's issuance was not that much-awaited "green bond."

Treasury officials have told Reuters that the first green bond is likely to be issued in the second half of the year, likely for up to $2 billion and possibly split in two tranches.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres Additional reporting by Luana Maria Benedito in Sao Paulo Editing by Brad Haynes)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.