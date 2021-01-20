Brazil lacks timeline on when coronavirus vaccines will arrive from India and China
BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said on Wednesday he still could not provide a timeline when new coronavirus vaccine doses would arrive from India and China, raising concern in a country that is lagging others in vaccinating its people.
Brazil is waiting for a shipment of AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccines from India and a shipment of Sinovac SVA.O vaccines from China. Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly antagonized China in recent years for political reasons.
