US Markets
AZN

Brazil lacks timeline on when coronavirus vaccines will arrive from India and China

Contributor
Maria Carolina Marcello Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said on Wednesday he still could not provide a timeline when new coronavirus vaccine doses would arrive from India and China, raising concern in a country that is lagging others in vaccinating its people.

BRASILIA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, said on Wednesday he still could not provide a timeline when new coronavirus vaccine doses would arrive from India and China, raising concern in a country that is lagging others in vaccinating its people.

Brazil is waiting for a shipment of AstraZeneca AZN.L vaccines from India and a shipment of Sinovac SVA.O vaccines from China. Brazil's right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, has repeatedly antagonized China in recent years for political reasons.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular