Brazil labor minister to prioritize regulating working relations by apps

January 03, 2023 — 09:07 am EST

BRASILIA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said on Tuesday that the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will prioritize the regulation of working relations established through cell phone apps and digital platforms.

At the inauguration ceremony for the position, Marinho said he intends to create a system of labor and social security protection for workers who are not “classic wage earners,” such as the self-employed and those who work in family farming.

