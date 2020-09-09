Brazil lab DASA to do tests for COVID-19 vaccine being developed by COVAXX

Adds details on vaccine tests, availability, donations

BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lab and hospital group DASA S.A. DASA3.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to conduct clinical Phase 2 and 3 trials in Brazil for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by COVAXX, a unit of privately-owned United Biomedical Inc.

COVAXX co-founder Peter Diamedes said in a remote press conference the UB-612 multitope peptide-based vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 1 tests in Taiwan.

Brazil has the third worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States and India and has become a testing ground for COVID-19 vaccines under development in Britain, China and Russia.

DASA medical director Gustavo Campana said a protocol for the large scale efficacy and immune response tests will be submitted to Brazil's health regulator ANVISA in December after the Taiwan results are available.

Diamedes said with the partnership DASA would secure the first 10 million doses of the potential vaccine for the private market in Brazil and COVAXX will make available an additional 60 million doses for the Brazilian public health market.

DASA said it donated 15 million reais ($2.8 million) towards the development of the vaccine along with three other partners, Brazilian homebuilder MRV Engenharia SA MRVE3.SA, Brazil's largest car rental company Localiza SA RENT3.SA and Banco Inter BIDI4.SA that will together donate another 15 million reais, according to a DASA statement.

COVAXX Chief Executive Mei Mei Hou said the company is already producing millions and millions of doses of the vaccine.

($1 = 5.2914 reais)

