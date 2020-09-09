Brazil lab DASA to do tests for COVID-19 vaccine being developed by COVAXX
BRASILIA, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian lab and hospital group DASA S.A. DASA3.SA said on Wednesday it has agreed to conduct clinical Phase 2 and 3 trials in Brazil for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by COVAXX, a unit of privately-owned United Biomedical Inc.
COVAXX co-founder Peter Diamedes said in a remote press conference that the UB-612 multitope peptide-based vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 1 tests in Taiwan. DASA medical director Gustavo Campana said a protocol for the tests will be submitted to Brazil's health regulator ANVISA in December.
