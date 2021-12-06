Brazil keen to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries - official

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Brazil is keen to negotiate new trade agreements that would allow it to diversify farm products exports to Islamic countries beyond items such as raw sugar, corn and chicken meat, said Flavio Bettarello, deputy trade secretary at the Agriculture Ministry.

Speaking at the Global Halal Brazil business conference in Sao Paulo on Monday, Bettarello said the country, as a member of the South America Mercosur trade bloc, is in talks with Indonesia, Lebanon and Morocco to expand access to such markets.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

