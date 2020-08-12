Brazil June retail sales jump 8%, May revised up to new record

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian retail sales ended the first half of the year on a strong footing, official figures showed on Wednesday, rising 8% in June as lockdown measures to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic eased further.

May's record rise was revised higher still, adding weight to the view among government and central bank officials that the economy is recovering quicker than expected from the crisis.

Retail sales excluding cars and building materials jumped 8% in June, government statistics agency IBGE said, more than the median forecast of a 5.4% rise in a Reuters poll of economists.

Seven of the eight sectors covered by IBGE showed a rise in sales. Fabric, clothing and footwear rose 53.2% on the month, furniture and home appliances rose 31% and other personal and domestic goods rose 22.7%, IBGE said.

The month-on-month figure for May was revised up to a new record 14.4% increase from 13.9%.

On an annual basis, sales rose 0.5% in June compared with the same month last year, IBGE said. Economists in the Reuters poll had expected a fall of 3.45%.

The accumulated rise in the 12 months to June was a slender 0.1% and sales were down 3.1% in the first half of the year, IBGE said.

On a wider measure, including autos and building materials, retail sales rose 12.6% in June from the previous month, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.