US Markets

Brazil June producer price inflation +0.6% from previous month - IBGE

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

Brazil's producer price index (PPI) rose 0.6% in June, half the 1.2% rate of increase registered in the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's producer price index (PPI) rose 0.6% in June, half the 1.2% rate of increase registered in the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Producer price inflation in Brazil in the first six months of this year was 3.9%, and in the 12 months to June it was 6.4%, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular