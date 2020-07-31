Brazil June producer price inflation +0.6% from previous month - IBGE

BRASILIA, July 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's producer price index (PPI) rose 0.6% in June, half the 1.2% rate of increase registered in the previous month, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.

Producer price inflation in Brazil in the first six months of this year was 3.9%, and in the 12 months to June it was 6.4%, IBGE said.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.