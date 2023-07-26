Brazil June current account deficit frustrates surplus expectations

Adds details, context

BRASILIA, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's current account performance in June disappointed expectations, central bank figures showed on Wednesday, while foreign direct investments in the country fell significantly short of market projections.

The country posted a current account deficit of $843 million in June, while economists polled by Reuters were expecting a $1.0 billion surplus.

The outcome was primarily impacted by a deterioration in the factor payment deficit, which increased by 83.5% compared to the same month last year to $6.2 billion, overshadowing the rise in the trade surplus and the decrease in the services deficit.

This occurred due to higher net expenses related to profits and dividends, as well as increased net interest payments, the latter being affected by "increased gross expenses in intercompany operations and other investments, reflecting higher international interest rates and the external debt stock," stated the central bank.

Foreign direct investment totaled $1.88 billion in the month, well below the $6.7 billion projected by economists.

Investors made a net portfolio investment of $4.4 billion in Brazilian markets, compared with $1.1 billion in June 2022.

Outflows in stocks totaled $36 million, while inflows in bonds reached $4.4 billion.

In the year's first half, the current account deficit narrowed to $13.8 billion from $20.8 billion in the same period in 2022. On the other hand, foreign direct investments declined to $31.6 billion from $43.1 billion.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan)

