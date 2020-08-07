Brazil July inflation highest in 4 years, but annual rate still well below target

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation in July rose for that month the most in four years, figures showed on Friday, driven by transport and housing costs, although the annual measure remained significantly below the central bank's year-end target.

The IPCA index rose 0.36% in July, government statistics agency IBGE said, almost exactly in line with the 0.35% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 2.31% in the 12 months through July, exactly matching the median forecast of 2.31% in the Reuters poll.

According to IBGE, the biggest drivers in July were a 0.8% rise in transport costs as fuel prices picked up, and a 0.8% increase in housing costs. Between them, they accounted for nearly 80% of the overall monthly rise in inflation.

Of the nine sectors covered, six showed inflation and three showed prices falling on the month, IBGE said. Clothing saw the biggest decline on the month, dropping 0.5%.

The accumulated rate of inflation in the first seven months of the year was 0.46%, IBGE said, while the annual rate of 2.3% marked the second consecutive increase from a historic low of 1.9% in May.

The central bank's official 2020 inflation target is 4.00%, and 3.75% for next year, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.

In its statement accompanying its decision to cut interest rates this week to a new all-time low of 2.00%, the central bank acknowledged that inflation is running well below target despite lower borrowing costs and a weak exchange rate.

