Brazil July inflation 0.36% on the month, 2.3% on the year - IBGE

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, was 0.36% in July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, almost exactly in line with the 0.35% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 2.31% in the 12 months through June, exactly matching the median forecast of 2.31% in a Reuters poll and still well below the central bank's end-year target of 4.00%.

