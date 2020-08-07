US Markets

Brazil July inflation 0.36% on the month, 2.3% on the year - IBGE

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/UESLEI MARCELINO

Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, was 0.36% in July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, almost exactly in line with the 0.35% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

BRASILIA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, was 0.36% in July, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, almost exactly in line with the 0.35% that economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 2.31% in the 12 months through June, exactly matching the median forecast of 2.31% in a Reuters poll and still well below the central bank's end-year target of 4.00%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular