Brazil judge shuts down Vale mine due to coronavirus concerns

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

A Brazil judge ordered shut a mine complex operated by iron ore giant Vale SA on coronavirus concerns, labor prosecutors said on Friday.

Prosecutors had alleged that workers were at risk at the mine complex, known as Itabira in the state of Minas Gerais, after 188 of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Vale did not comment on the decision but in a statement it defended its efforts to limit the virus' spread through extensive testing and other measures.

