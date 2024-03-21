News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil judge rejects Robinho's appeal, maintains order for immediate arrest - G1

Credit: REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

March 21, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

Written by Pedro Fonseca and Andre Romani for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court judge Luiz Fux rejected a habeas corpus petition by former soccer player Robinho's legal team, maintaining the order for his immediate arrest, local news website G1 reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a different court ruled that Robinho must immediately serve a nine-year prison sentence for rape in Brazil, after being convicted in Italy in 2017.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Andre.Romani@thomsonreuters.com; 11 991314109;11 56447500;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.