Brazil judge rejects Robinho's appeal, maintains order for immediate arrest - G1

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian Supreme Court judge Luiz Fux rejected a habeas corpus petition by former soccer player Robinho's legal team, maintaining the order for his immediate arrest, local news website G1 reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a different court ruled that Robinho must immediately serve a nine-year prison sentence for rape in Brazil, after being convicted in Italy in 2017.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Andre Romani; Editing by Kylie Madry)

