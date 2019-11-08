US Markets

Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula released from prison

Contributors
Eduardo Simoes Reuters
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

A Brazilian judge ordered the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison on Friday, according to a court document, following a Supreme Court ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicts after they lose their first appeal.

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge ordered the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison on Friday, according to a court document, following a Supreme Court ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicts after they lose their first appeal.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes and Ricardo Brito)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular