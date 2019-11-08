Brazil judge orders ex-president Lula released from prison

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Nov 8 (Reuters) - A Brazilian judge ordered the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from prison on Friday, according to a court document, following a Supreme Court ruling ending the mandatory imprisonment of convicts after they lose their first appeal.

