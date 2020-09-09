US Markets

Brazil judge denies prosecutors' request for urgent removal of Vale executives

Contributor
Sabrina Valle Reuters
Published

A Brazilian federal judge has denied an immediate legal intervention request from prosecutors who filed an injunction last week for the urgent removal of top Vale SA executives in charge of safety and to suspend dividend payments, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Adds details on decision

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge has denied an immediate legal intervention request from prosecutors who filed an injunction last week for the urgent removal of top Vale SA VALE3.SA executives in charge of safety and to suspend dividend payments, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The judge based in Minas Gerais state said it would be inappropriate to decide on the injunction request before the Brazilian mining company had a chance of defending itself.

(Reporting by Sabrina Valle Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)

((Sabrina.Valle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular