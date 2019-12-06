Brazil judge delays Imcopa plant auction after Bunge seeks more info

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Brazilian bankruptcy judge postponed the auction of two soy crushing plants after U.S-based grain trader Bunge LtdBG.N alleged the seller provided "scarce and incomplete" information about the assets, according to court filings seen by Reuters on Friday.

The sale of the two plants by privately owned Imcopa group, rescheduled to Feb. 17 from Dec. 4, is part of the seller's plan to emerge from bankruptcy.

Bunge alleged in a filing on Nov. 26 that missing and "outdated" information in Imcopa's dataroom made it hard to analyze the merit of the potential investment, referring mainly to regulatory approvals for the plants to operate.

The trading firm's Brazilian unit also claimed "inconsistencies" between the amended reorganization plan approved by Imcopa's creditors in 2017 and bidding rules published last October.

The inconsistencies would mainly relate to whether the plants may be sold separately by Imcopa.

According to Bunge's interpretation of Imcopa's reorganization plan, both plants should be sold together as part of the same "UPI" structure, which can be sold free of any liabilities.

