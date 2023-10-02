News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil job creation in August tops expectations

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

October 02, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Marcela Ayres for Reuters ->

Adds further data, context

BRASILIA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Brazil created a net 220,844 formal jobs in August, labor ministry figures showed on Monday, surpassing market expectations on the back of a strong performance in the services sector.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated the creation of 178,000 jobs during the month.

Year-to-date, the ministry reported the creation of 1.388 million jobs so far.

Labor Minister Luiz Marinho had previously projected that the country could add a net total of 2 million formal jobs this year.

Among the five activity groups analyzed, all reported positive job creation in August, with the services sector standing out by adding 114,439 positions.

The average monthly salary for newly created positions remained unchanged from July, at 2,038 reais ($402).

According to the ministry, the total count of formally registered workers in Brazil has now reached 43.8 million. This figure excludes approximately 40 million undocumented workers who are not engaged in formal employment in the country.

($1 = 5.0687 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Alison Williams)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.