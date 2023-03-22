Brazil JBS to be 'selective' regarding share buybacks, acquisitions

SAO PAULO, March 22 (Reuters) - The management of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA said on Wednesday it "will be selective" in relation to launching share buyback programs and also regarding acquisitions given instability in international markets.

The company reported weaker fourth quarter results on Tuesday.

Speaking with analysts in a conference call, the managers of JBS, the world's biggest food company by sales, reiterated a belief that its shares are trading at multiple below peers, failing to reflect the benefits of the company's geographical diversification and wide protein portfolio.

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Steven Grattan)

