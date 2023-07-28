Brazil, Japan agree on local trade ban related to avian flu - ag ministry statement

Adds details from mechanics of agreement, 28-day wait period for Japanese analysis after end of local outbreak

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian and Japanese authorities have agreed that trade bans related to outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) will only apply to municipalities where a case is detected, according to a statement from the agriculture ministry on Friday.

The announcement comes after Japan suspended chicken imports from Espirito Santo and Santa Catarina states following outbreaks of HPAI in backyard flocks there.

In the case of Santa Catarina, which is the second largest chicken exporter in Brazil, the outbreak was detected in the costal town of Maracaja and has already been controlled, the statement said.

However, under Japanese protocols, it may take up to 28 days for the analysis of the relevant documentation by Japanese health authorities before exports can resume, the Brazilian side said.

"What we hope is that... we can resolve this before these 28 days," Carlos Goulart, an agriculture ministry official, said in the statement. "Then the restriction would apply only to Maracaja, lifting bans on other locations in Santa Catarina."

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Steven Grattan)

