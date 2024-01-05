Brazil January soy exports forecast higher despite possible product shortages

By Ana Mano and Roberto Samora

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy exports will reach at least 1.3 million metric tons in January, according to projections from grain exporters group Anec on Friday that are based on shipping schedules.

If confirmed, the volume would represent an increase from the 940,000 tons exported in the same year-ago month, even though dry weather delayed some planting and will affect the pace of harvesting of Brazil's 2023/2024 soybean crop.

Brazil starts planting its soybeans around September and normally reaps the crop in the first two months of the following year.

Anec did not provide an immediate comment on the reason for the expected increase in soybean exports for January.

In a statement, Anec said shipping schedules indicate as much as 2.7 million metric tons of soybean exports for January.

But said it is considering the possibility of smaller cargo loadings, hence the 1.3 million conservative estimate. The grain exporters' group said there might not be enough product to meet volumes projected in shipping schedules before the 2023/2024 soy crop is ready.

According to data compiled by local oilseed crushers lobby Abiove, Brazil begins 2024 with higher soybean carryover stocks, 4.9 million tons, compared with 2023's 3.7 million tons, which could support soy export programs.

This is despite record soybean exports and domestic processing last year, both driven by unprecedented soy production volumes in the 2022/2023 cycle.

Brazilian corn exports in January will reach 3.33 million tons, down from 4.86 tons in the same month a year ago, Anec said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Ana Mano; additional reporting by Gabriel Araújo in São Paulo; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.