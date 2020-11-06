Commodities

Brazil issues rule facilitating U.S. GMO soy imports, ministry says

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has issued a regulation facilitating imports of genetically modified (GMO) soybean from the United States, it said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters.

Adds background

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's Agriculture Ministry has issued a regulation facilitating imports of genetically modified (GMO) soybean from the United States, it said in a statement in response to questions from Reuters.

The statement sent late on Thursday said the regulation conferred legal security to imports of grains from the United states "by recognizing the equivalence of genetically modified events approved in the United States and in Brazil."

Brazil is the world's top producer exporter of soybeans but this year, local farmers have sold such huge volumes to top importer China that little was left for domestic consumption.

The situation led to price rises for feed for animal farming and meatpacking operations in Brazil, and contributed to food price inflation.

The rule was published in the official gazette on Nov. 4, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Edmund Blair and Jane Merriman)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing

    TechMet CEO Brian Menell joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the technology metals critical to electric vehicles and sustainable sourcing.

    15 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular