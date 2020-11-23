US Markets

Brazil is creating jobs across every region of the country - economy minister

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is creating jobs in every region of the country, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday, noting that the economy is recovering "extraordinarily well" as the COVID-19 virus has receded "substantially".

In a virtual address to the Rio de Janeiro Federation of Industries, Guedes also said that record low interest rates are supporting exports and fueling a construction boom, and repeated his pledge that fiscal and economic reforms will soon replace emergency crisis-fighting spending measures.

