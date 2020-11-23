Brazil is creating jobs across every region of the country - economy minister

BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazil is creating jobs in every region of the country, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Monday, noting that the economy is recovering "extraordinarily well" as the COVID-19 virus has receded "substantially".

In a virtual address to the Rio de Janeiro Federation of Industries, Guedes also said that record low interest rates are supporting exports and fueling a construction boom, and repeated his pledge that fiscal and economic reforms will soon replace emergency crisis-fighting spending measures.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.