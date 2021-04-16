Brazil iron ore miner CSN fined and port closed over alleged violations

SAO PAULO, April 16 (Reuters) - Brazil iron ore producer CSN CSNA3.SA said it was surprised by the sudden closure of one of its main export ports in Rio de Janeiro state after the local authority levied a fine on the company for alleged violations of environmental regulations.

The city of Itaguai, where the port is located, on Friday fined CSN and a subsidiary 5.4 million reais ($952,515) for allegedly dumping industrial waste created during the production of iron ore indirectly into the ocean without adequate monitoring.

It also temporarily closed the port, an important export facility for CSN.

The company said it needed to look at the alleged infractions in more detail. Neither CSN nor the city said how long the port closure may last.

CSN's shares were down 2.4% on Friday, while Brazil's broader Bovespa index lost 0.4%.

($1 = 5.6692 reais)

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by David Holmes)

