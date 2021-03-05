Brazil IPO schedule still busy despite market volatility

SAO PAULO, March 5 (Reuters) - Forty-five Brazilian companies are still waiting for approvals for their plans for initial public offerings, documents showed on Friday, signaling the IPO market remains active despite the threat of stronger government intervention in the economy.

Five new IPOs were requested this week by energy companies Rio Alto Energias Renovaveis and Rio Energy Participacoes, apparel retailer Avenida, tech solutions provider Infracommerce and health services provider Bionexo, according to documents on the securities industry regulator CVM website.

The Brazilian real has lost almost 30% this year against the dollar and the benchmark stock exchange index Bovespa is down 3% this year. Investors are worried that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro might increase political interference in state-controlled companies after his decision to replace the CEO of oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA. PETR4.SA.

A sharp rise in COVID-19 infections, with lockdowns expected in some of Brazil largest cities, is also expected to affect growth.

Companies continue to file to go public, however, tapping demand from investors who need to diversify from fixed income, as interest rates are still at the lowest level on record.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.