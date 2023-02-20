Brazil investigates suspected mad cow disease case

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Monday a suspected case of mad cow disease is being investigated in the country, home to some of the world's biggest beef exporters.

The government said laboratory tests were being carried out for confirmation.

"Based on the result, the appropriate actions will be applied immediately," it said in a statement, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

