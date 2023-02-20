US Markets

Brazil investigates suspected mad cow disease case

February 20, 2023 — 02:23 pm EST

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Monday a suspected case of mad cow disease is being investigated in the country, home to some of the world's biggest beef exporters.

The government said laboratory tests were being carried out for confirmation.

"Based on the result, the appropriate actions will be applied immediately," it said in a statement, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.