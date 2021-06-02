Brazil internet provider Brisanet files for IPO

US Markets

Brazilian internet service provider Brisanet has registered for an initial public offering, according to documents published by national securities regulator CVM on Wednesday, in what could be one of the nation's biggest telecom IPOs in recent years.

The company describes itself as the biggest independent fiber optic internet provider in Brazil. It operates in 96 cities in the nation's northeastern region, and its subsidiary Agility Telecom serves 251 municipalities. Overall, it has 14,400 kilometers (8,948 miles) of fiber-optic backbone.

The offering will be coordinated by Banco Santander, XP, BTG Pactual and UBS BB, a partnership between UBS and Banco do Brasil.

