US Markets

Brazil insurer BB Seguridade proposes $650 million return to shareholders

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian state-controlled insurer BB Seguridade Participações SA said on Wednesday its board will propose returning 2.7 billion reais ($651 million) in capital it considers "excessive" to shareholders.

Adds amount to be paid to BB Seguridade's parent

SAO PAULO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-controlled insurer BB Seguridade Participações SA BBSE3.SA said on Wednesday its board will propose returning 2.7 billion reais ($651 million) in capital it considers "excessive" to shareholders.

In a securities filing, BB Seguridade said that if the proposal is approved at its shareholder meeting, the company will pay 1.35 reais per share.

The insurer's parent, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA, said in a separate securities filing it may receive 1.8 billion reais as its share of the capital reduction. The payment will not affect earnings and will be absorbed by the bank's capital.

($1 = 4.1482 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular