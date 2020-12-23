US Markets
SVA

Brazil institute says CoronaVac efficacy above 50%, delays full results

Contributors
Gabriel Stargardter Reuters
Pedro Fonseca Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech meets the 50% threshold for efficacy set by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, the biomedical center running late-stage trials in Brazil said on Wednesday.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O meets the 50% threshold for efficacy set by Brazilian health regulator Anvisa, the biomedical center running late-stage trials in Brazil said on Wednesday.

The Sao Paulo state government's Butantan Institute said that Sinovac had asked to delay releasing precise efficacy data for the vaccine, called CoronaVac, for up to 15 days while the company consolidates data from global trials.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Pedro Fonseca Editing by Brad Haynes)

((brad.c.haynes@tr.com; +55 11 5644 7725; Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular