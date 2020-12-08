Brazil inflation tops 4% in November as food prices continue to rise

Rewrites throughout with details on drivers of inflation, analyst estimates, context

BRASILIA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation topped 4% in November, official figures showed on Tuesday, as another strong rise in food prices lifted the annual rate above the central bank's official year-end target.

It was the first time the benchmark annual IPCA consumer inflation rate has been above 4% since February, and represents a sharp and steady rise from the record low below 2% in May.

The annual rate of 4.3% in November was up from 3.9% the month before, statistics agency IBGE said, and was slightly above the 4.2% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

The monthly rate of inflation was 0.89%, IBGE said, more than the 0.78% forecast in a Reuters poll.

Central bank officials have insisted that the recent spike in inflation is temporary and will soon pass as the "transitory" jump in food and commodity prices fades.

The central bank announces its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday, and is expected to keep the benchmark Selic rate at a record low 2.00%. It has maintained a fairly sanguine view on the inflation outlook for the next couple of years.

But it could indicate that the tightening cycle will begin next year earlier than economists had previously thought, in large part due to the pick up in inflation.

The central bank's official 2021 and 2022 inflation targets are 3.75% and 3.50%, respectively. The bank's latest weekly 'FOCUS' survey of around 100 economists pegged their average forecasts at 3.3% and 3.5%, respectively.

