Brazil inflation to peak in June or July -Economy Ministry official

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Brazilian inflation will peak in June or July before coming down toward the central bank's target range, thanks to firm efforts by monetary policymakers and the government, an Economy Ministry senior official said on Wednesday.

In an online event hosted by the Brazil-Florida Business Council, special secretary to the ministry Adolfo Sachsida said the government's firm commitment to fiscal consolidation will help lower inflation expectations, while the central bank "is going to do its part."

