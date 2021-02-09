Brazil inflation slows in January, but 4.5% annual rate remains punchy
By Jamie McGeever
BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Brazil slowed in January thanks to a fall in electricity prices, official figures showed on Tuesday, but remained high on an annual basis and significantly above the central bank's year-end goal.
It was the third month in a row the benchmark annual IPCA consumer inflation rate has been above 4%, having more than doubled from the record low below 2% last May.
The annual rate of 4.56% in January was slightly below the 4.61% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but was the highest for any January since 2017.
The central bank's year-end goal is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.
The monthly rate of inflation in January was 0.25%, IBGE said, less than the 0.31% forecast in a Reuters poll, with a 5.6% fall in electricity prices the main component in an overall 1.07% decline in housing costs.
This softened the impact of another strong rise in food and drink prices, which rose 1% on the month, IBGE said.
Below is the monthly change for each price category (%):
January December
- Food and beverages 1.02 1.74
- Housing -1.07 2.88
- Household articles 0.86 1.76
- Apparel -0.07 0.59
- Transport 0.41 1.36
- Health and personal care 0.32 0.40
- Personal expenses 0.39 0.65
- Education 0.13 0.48
- Communication 0.02 0.39
- IPCA 0.25 1.35
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
