Brazil inflation slows in January, but 4.5% annual rate remains punchy

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Monthly inflation in Brazil slowed in January thanks to a fall in electricity prices, official figures showed on Tuesday, but remained high on an annual basis and significantly above the central bank's year-end goal.

It was the third month in a row the benchmark annual IPCA consumer inflation rate has been above 4%, having more than doubled from the record low below 2% last May.

The annual rate of 4.56% in January was slightly below the 4.61% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists but was the highest for any January since 2017.

The central bank's year-end goal is 3.75%, with a 1.5 percentage point margin of error on either side.

The monthly rate of inflation in January was 0.25%, IBGE said, less than the 0.31% forecast in a Reuters poll, with a 5.6% fall in electricity prices the main component in an overall 1.07% decline in housing costs.

This softened the impact of another strong rise in food and drink prices, which rose 1% on the month, IBGE said.

Below is the monthly change for each price category (%):

January December

- Food and beverages 1.02 1.74

- Housing -1.07 2.88

- Household articles 0.86 1.76

- Apparel -0.07 0.59

- Transport 0.41 1.36

- Health and personal care 0.32 0.40

- Personal expenses 0.39 0.65

- Education 0.13 0.48

- Communication 0.02 0.39

- IPCA 0.25 1.35

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

