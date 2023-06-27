Brazil inflation slows down as c.bank foresees August rate cut

Adds economist comment in 5th paragraph

SAO PAULO, June 27 (Reuters) - Annual inflation in Brazil slowed further in early June, hitting its lowest in nearly three years as the central bank signaled it may start cutting interest rates at its next meeting if the positive scenario for consumer prices consolidates.

In Latin America's largest economy, 12-month inflation reached 3.40% in mid-June, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Tuesday, slightly above market expectations of 3.36% but still the lowest since September 2020.

The latest figure, showing a deceleration from 4.07% in May, comes as the local central bank said that a majority of its monetary policy committee sees a rate cut in August as possible if the ongoing disinflation process continues.

The bank's dovish stance followed its decision to keep benchmark rates at a six-year high of 13.75% for a seventh consecutive meeting last week, a move that upset government officials who see it as hindering economic growth.

"It's hard to argue against the start of an easing cycle in August," said Capital Economics' chief emerging market economist William Jackson. "We've now pencilled in a 25-basis-point cut to 13.50% at the next meeting."

Brazil's IPCA-15 consumer price index, IBGE data showed, rose 0.04% in the month to mid-June, down from 0.51% in the previous month. The index had been expected to fall 0.01%, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The monthly rise was driven by higher housing prices and personal expenses, the agency said, which ended up largely offset by a drop in food and transportation costs in the month.

