Brazil inflation slightly beats estimates in mid-March

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

March 24, 2023 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in the 12 month to mid-March, statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, further deteriorating expectations that a monetary easing may happen soon.

The IPCA-15 consumer price index rose 5.36% in the year to mid-March, above the expectation of 5.30%, according to analysts polled by Reuters, but still below the 5.63% reported in the previous rolling 12 months.

In monthly terms, inflation came in at 0.69%, also slightly higher than the expected 0.65%.

The data backs an already hawkish stance by the country's central bank, which on Wednesday kept interest rates at a six-year high of 13.75%, pointing out rising inflation expectations.

