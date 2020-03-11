Brazil inflation rises 0.25% in February, more than expected

BRASILIA, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer price inflation, as measured by the IPCA index, rose 0.25% in February, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday, more than the 0.15% economists in a Reuters poll had expected.

Prices rose 4.01% in the 12 months through February, also more than the median forecast of 3.90%.

