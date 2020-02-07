US Markets

Brazil inflation posts lowest January rise since "Real Plan" launch in 1994

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazilian inflation kicked off the year on a soft footing, official figures on Friday showed, as the IPCA consumer price index posted its smallest January increase since the country's "Real Plan" was launched more than quarter of a century ago.

(Adds detail) By Jamie McGeever BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian inflation kicked off the year on a soft footing, official figures on Friday showed, as the IPCA consumer price index posted its smallest January increase since the country's "Real Plan" was launched more than quarter of a century ago. Consumer prices rose by 0.21% on the month, down from 1.15% in December and lower than the 0.34% median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, driven by a sharp decline in meat prices. The annual rate of inflation was 4.19%, also down from 4.31% the month before and less than the 4.32% economists had expected. The month-on-month inflation rate was the lowest for any month of January since the so-called "Real Plan", which introduced the currency still in use today, was launched in July 1994 to end Brazil's history of hyper-inflation. After surging 18% in December, meat prices fell 4% in January, the IBGE said. This slowed the monthly pace of food and beverages inflation to 0.39% from 3.38% in December, leading to a 0.11 percentage point drag on the overall index. The central bank this week cut interest rates to a new low of 4.25% but signaled that would be the last in the cycle. Its inflation outlook for this year softened slightly to 3.5%, below its official goal of 4.00%, while its 2021 outlook of 3.7% was roughly in line with its 3.75% target. [nL1N2A51VV] (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by John Stonestreet and Chizu Nomiyama) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/INFLATION (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular