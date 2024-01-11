News & Insights

Brazil inflation overshoots estimates in December but ends 2023 within target range

January 11, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil increased by more than expected in December but the annual inflation rate still managed to end a year within the central bank's target range for the first time since 2020, official data showed on Thursday.

Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 0.56% in the month, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, overshooting the 0.48% expected by economists polled by Reuters amid higher food and transportation costs.

The 12-month headline inflation rate came in at 4.62%, also above the 4.54% forecast in the poll but below the upper limit of the central bank's target range of 1.75% to 4.75%.

Consumer prices in Latin America's largest economy behaved better than previously thought in 2023 amid tight monetary conditions, which remain in place even after the central bank started lowering borrowing costs in August.

US Markets
Reuters
