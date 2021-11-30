Brazil inflation outlook could change a lot in 2022, says cenbank director

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Fabio Kanczuk said on Tuesday that the country's inflation now has less inertia, adding that the bank believes the outlook may change significantly in 2022.

He said during an event hosted by JP Morgan that the inflation outlook - and not economic growth - are the key focus of policymakers right now. "The great question is what is going to happen to inflation in the long term," Kanczuk said.

