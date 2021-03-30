Brazil inflation leaps, producer prices climb at fastest in 7 years

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, March 30 (Reuters) - Producer prices in Brazil rose in February at their fastest rate since comparable records began seven years ago, figures showed on Tuesday, intensifying "stagflation" pressures in an economy battling rising interest rates, a weak currency and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monthly and annual rates of factory gate inflation in Latin America's largest economy jumped to 5.2% and 28.6%, respectively, both the highest since statistics agency IBGE's data series began in January 2014.

Prices rose in each of the four main categories surveyed and in 23 of the 24 activities surveyed, led by a 27.9% surge in mining costs on the month, which accounted for around a third of the overall rise.

Oil refining and alcohol production costs rose 12.1% on the month, accounting for over a percentage point of the broader monthly increase, IBGE said.

"The price of commodities increases in foreign currency and this is reinforced by the exchange rate depreciation, because the price of these products in reais is even higher," IBGE researcher Felipe Figueiredo Camara said.

The Brazilian real slumped 30% against the dollar last year and has depreciated a further 10% this year.

On an annual basis, the biggest rise in February was an 87.6% spike in mining industry inflation, IBGE said. But food price inflation contributed to nearly 8 percentage points or more than a quarter of the overall annual rise.

The central bank this month raised interest rates by 75 basis points to 2.75% - the first increase in six years and the biggest in over a decade - because consumer price inflation expectations are rising above the bank's central year-end target of 3.75%.

The economy is widely expected to shrink in the first quarter of this year, as the surging second wave of the pandemic has brought record deaths and prompted renewed lockdown measures across much of the country.

Many economists have revised down their growth forecasts for the year, while at the same time raising their inflation outlook close to 5%.

