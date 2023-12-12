News & Insights

Brazil inflation drops back to target range in November

December 12, 2023 — 07:22 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's annual inflation slipped back into the central bank's target range in November, confirming that an uptick seen in the previous two months due to unfavorable base affects had come to an end and inflation is likely to finish this year within the official goal for the first time since 2020.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index rose 4.68% in the 12 months through November, statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, down from 4.82% in the previous month and below the 4.70% forecast by economists polled by Reuters.

That places it inside the range of 1.75% to 4.75% targeted by the central bank for the first time since August.

The Brazilian monetary authority will announce on Wednesday its final policy decision of 2023, with markets expecting it to deliver a fourth consecutive 50-basis-point interest rate cut to 11.75%.

The central bank kicked off a monetary easing cycle in August after holding its benchmark rate at a six-year high of 13.75% for nearly a year to tame high inflation, following 1,175 basis points of hikes.

Consumer prices in Latin America's largest economy, IBGE said, rose 0.28% in November alone, below market forecasts of 0.30%. The increase was driven by higher food and beverage costs, according to the agency.

