Brazil inflation continues to slow in April; govt eager for rate cuts

Adds details, economists' comments, context

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil continued to slow down in April, data from statistics agency IBGE showed on Friday, likely helping President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in his crusade against high interest rates despite landing above market forecasts.

Inflation as measured by the benchmark IPCA index reached 4.18% in the year through April, IBGE said, beating market consensusof 4.10% in a Reuters poll but down from 4.65% in the previous month.

It was the lowest level for the annual data since October 2020.

"Overall, the inflation picture continues to improve in Brazil, which is opening the door to rate cuts during the second half of the year," Pantheon Macroeconomics' chief Latin America economist Andres Abadia said.

Lula has been calling for lending costs to be lowered from their current six-year high of 13.75% in place since August 2022, but central bank Governor Roberto Campos Neto has ruled out an imminent cut citing inflationary concerns.

Inflation expectations for the end of 2023 seem to have stabilized around 6% in a weekly central bank survey of private economists after several consecutive increases, but that would still be above the official target of 3.25%.

In April alone, according to IBGE, inflationreached 0.61%, above market forecasts of 0.54% as healthcare and food and beverage costs accelerated, but also below the previous month's 0.71%.

"The sharp fall in Brazilian inflation year-on-year was encouragingly broad based," Capital Economics' chief emerging markets economist William Jackson said.

"But we think the central bank will want to see more evidence that core price pressures are easing before it considers cutting interest rates".

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.