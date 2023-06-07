Brazil inflation at lowest in more than 2 years as rate cuts expected

Recasts throughout

SAO PAULO, June 7 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Brazil decelerated more than expected in May, government data showed on Wednesday, with 12-month inflation hitting its lowest in more than two years as it dropped below the 4% mark for the first time since late 2020.

The figures look to support the potential start of a monetary easing cycle from a still reticent central bank, as the government and business people call on the authority to lower interest rates from their current six-year high of 13.75%.

Annual inflation in Latin America's largest economy hit 3.94% in May, statistics agency IBGE said, down from 4.18% in the previous month, reaching its lowest since October 2020.

It also came in below the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, which stood at 4.04%.

Consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index BRCPI=ECI, IBGE added, rose 0.23% in the month, an eight-month low, and also below market forecasts of 0.33%.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.