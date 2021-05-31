US Markets

Brazil inflation and growth forecasts hit new highs - survey

Contributor
Jamie McGeever Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Forecasts for Brazil's growth and inflation in 2021 have risen to new highs, a survey of economists showed on Monday, pushing the outlook for official central bank borrowing costs this year to a fresh peak of 5.75%.

BRASILIA, May 31 (Reuters) - Forecasts for Brazil's growth and inflation in 2021 have risen to new highs, a survey of economists showed on Monday, pushing the outlook for official central bank borrowing costs this year to a fresh peak of 5.75%.

The median forecast for 2021 inflation from more than 100 economists in the central bank's weekly FOCUS survey rose to 5.3% from 5.2%, well above the bank's year-end goal of 3.75% and breaching the upper limit of its wider target range at 5.25%.

Following a string of solid economic indicators and recent upward revisions to economists' forecasts, the median growth forecast for the year rose to a new high of 4% from 3.5%, the survey showed.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last week growth could even reach 5% this year.

The rising growth and inflation forecasts helped trigger a rise in the year-end interest rate outlook to a fresh survey high of 5.75% from 5.50%.

The central bank has raised its benchmark Selic rate by 75 basis points at each of its last two policy meetings, to 3.50%, and has indicated it will do so again next month.

The FOCUS survey's 2022 median inflation forecast held steady at 3.7%, still above the central bank's official target of 3.5%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever Editing by David Holmes)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular