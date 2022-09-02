Brazil industrial output up 0.6% in July

Adds details, context

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose 0.6% in July from June, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, slightly below market expectations but enough for it to offset the 0.3% drop seen in the previous month.

Brazil's industrial production has been supported by government stimulus measures recently, IBGE said, with five positive readings in the first seven months of the year.

"However, it is important to highlight it is yet to fully erase past losses," research manager Andre Macedo said, noting industrial output remains down 2% so far this year and 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels.

That comes on the back of a sharp 1.9% drop in January, which was followed by some tepid increases in the following months as growth remains "very concentrated," according to IBGE.

In July, the food processing industry was the main growth driver, with a 4.3% increase. On the other hand, machines and equipment saw a 10.4% drop.

Production fell 0.5% on a yearly basis, IBGE added.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.7% rise from June and a 0.3% decrease year-on-year.

