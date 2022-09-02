Brazil industrial output up 0.6% in July

US Markets

SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Industrial output in Brazil rose 0.6% in July from June, the government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday, slightly below market expectations of a 0.7% increase.

Production fell 0.5% on a yearly basis, IBGE added, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% decrease.

