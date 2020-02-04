US Markets

Brazil industrial output falls in 2019 for first time in three years

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Roosevelt Cassio / Reuters

Industrial production in Brazil fell in December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, rounding the year off on a weak note and ensuring 2019 registered the first annual decline in output for three years.

(Adds details, comment) By Jamie McGeever BRASILIA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Industrial production in Brazil fell in December, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday, rounding the year off on a weak note and ensuring 2019 registered the first annual decline in output for three years. The accumulated fall in production over the course of 2019 was 1.1%, IBGE said, as output declined in two-thirds of the segments surveyed, in a year marked by domestic and overseas headwinds. "Of the 24 activities surveyed, 16 fell during the year," IBGE's research manager André Macedo said in a statement. "Industrial production was affected by uncertainties abroad and the labor market at home which, although it has improved, is still affecting domestic demand." The 1.1% decline in output last year follows annual growth of 2.5% in 2017 and 1.0% in 2018, although the fall was far less severe than the 6.4% plunge in 2016, the last time Brazil recorded a fall in production. Brazil's industrial sector was widely seen as one of the economy's weak links and a drag on growth in the first half of last year, but had started to recover in the second half. Output grew for three months in a row from August through October. But following a 1.2% monthly fall in November, output fell 0.7% in December, IBGE said, steeper than the median forecast of a 0.5% fall projected in a Reuters poll of economists. Capital goods production in December fell 8.8% on the month, the sharpest decline since May 2018, autos and auto equipment production fell 4.7%, and machinery and equipment output fell 7.0%, IBGE said. The year-on-year fall in December was 1.2%, again steeper than the 0.8% drop expected in a Reuters poll. Mining was a huge drag on output in 2019, sinking 9.7% following the Brumadinho dam disaster in January. Macedo noted that if mining was excluded from the calculations, industrial production would have risen 0.2% last year. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BRAZIL ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular